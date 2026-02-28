Republic World
  • Iran's Defence Minister, Revolutionary Guards Commander Killed In Israeli Attacks: Report

Updated 28 February 2026 at 20:03 IST

Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in Israeli attacks, two sources familiar with Israel's military operations and one regional source said.

Thomson Reuters
Iran's Defence Minister, Revolutionary Guards Commander Killed In Israeli Attacks: Report | Image: Republic

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 28 February 2026 at 19:44 IST