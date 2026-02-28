Updated 28 February 2026 at 20:03 IST
Iran's Defence Minister, Revolutionary Guards Commander Killed In Israeli Attacks: Report
Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in Israeli attacks, two sources familiar with Israel's military operations and one regional source said.
