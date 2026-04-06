Iran Demands Compensation For War Damages Before Lifting Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Rejects Trump's 48-Hour Ultimatum

Tehran: Iran has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's 48-hour deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the vital waterway will remain closed until all war damages are compensated. The Iranian President's office lashed out at Trump's warnings of an all-out attack, calling him a "desperate and raving fool" and accusing him of igniting a full-scale war in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil route, has been shut by Iran, raising concerns about energy supplies and the wider economy. Trump's ultimatum has been met with defiance from Tehran, which has vowed to target US energy infrastructure in the region if attacked. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical waterway through which 20% of the world's oil passes.

Iran's President's office stated that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened only when all war damages are compensated from transit tolls, adding that Trump's threats are a sign of desperation and rage. Iran appears to be determined to resist the US pressure and assert its control over the strategic waterway.

On the other hand, Trump has warned Iran that time is running out, stating that if they don't reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, "all hell will rain down on them". However, Iran's President's office dismissed Trump's threats, accusing him of resorting to profanity and raving due to desperation and rage.

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US-Iran Escalating Tensions

The US and Iran have been engaged in a series of escalating attacks, with both sides targeting each other's energy infrastructure and military assets. The conflict has resulted in massive human casualties and economic losses, with global markets reeling from the impact.

The world leaders have called for restraint and diplomacy to resolve the crisis. The mediators are making efforts to bring the US and Iran to the negotiating table, but efforts have been hampered by Iran's refusal to meet with the US officials.

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Iran's Response To Trump's Ultimatum

Iran's military command has rejected Trump's threat, calling it a "helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action". General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, representing the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned that any escalation will not stay restricted and that the entire region will become a "hell" for the US and its allies.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran is open to talks through mediation but stressed that any agreement must end the "illegal war". The Iranian government has also threatened to block the Bab al-Mandab Strait, another critical shipping lane, if the US launches a ground invasion.

Trump's Threats And Options

Earlier, Trump had suggested countries reliant on the Strait of Hormuz should take responsibility for its security, urging them to "take it" if necessary. He has also threatened to "blow up everything" in Iran if they don't make a deal by Tuesday.

The US President has offered details of the rescue of a US pilot shot down over Iran, saying it was a "rarely attempted type of operation" due to the potential dangers. A second crew member was rescued earlier in "broad daylight" after seven hours over Iran.