Iran Denies Imposing Toll on Indian Tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Tehran: Iran has strongly denied reports claiming it is charging toll fees from Indian oil tankers passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, dismissing the allegations as “baseless and fabricated.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson issued a statement on Monday, asserting that no such policy exists and that all vessels, including those from India, continue to enjoy free and safe passage through the waterway in accordance with international maritime norms.

“These claims are part of a deliberate disinformation campaign aimed at creating unnecessary tensions in the region and undermining the longstanding friendly relations between Iran and India,” the spokesperson said.

The denial comes amid heightened scrutiny over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply transits daily. India, one of the largest importers of Iranian crude oil in the past, maintains significant energy interests in the Gulf region.

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Indian shipping industry sources had earlier raised concerns after unverified reports suggested Iranian authorities were attempting to levy tolls on select foreign tankers. However, no official confirmation from either New Delhi or shipping companies has surfaced so far.

Iran emphasized that it remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and accused “hostile elements” of spreading rumors to destabilize the area.

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The Ministry further noted that Iran continues to engage constructively with all regional and international partners, including India, to maintain stability in the vital maritime corridor.