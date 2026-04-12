'Iran Determined To Utilise All Tools, Including Diplomacy To Secure National Interests': Iranian Spox

Tehran: Iran's Head of Center for Public Diplomacy and Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, on Sunday said that Iran's negotiators are employing all their capabilities, adding that the success of the efforts depends on the acceptance of Iran's legitimate rights and interests.

Baqaei said that Iran's heavy losses have made its resolve stronger than ever.

In a post on X, he said, "Diplomacy for us is the continuation of the sacred jihad of the defenders of the Iranian land. We have not forgotten and will not forget the experiences of America's breaches of promise and malicious acts. Just as we will not forgive the heinous crimes committed by them and the Zionist regime during the course of the second and third imposed wars."

"Today was a busy and long day for the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad. The intensive negotiations that began from the morning of Saturday with Pakistan's benevolent efforts and mediation have continued without interruption until now, and numerous messages and texts have been exchanged between the two sides. The Iranian negotiators are employing all their capabilities, experience, and knowledge to safeguard Iran's rights and interests. The heavy loss of our great elders, dear ones, and fellow countrymen has made our resolve to pursue the Iranian nation's interests and rights firmer than ever before," he added.

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Baqaei said that Iran will use all its tools to secure its national interests.

"Nothing can or should deter us from pursuing our great historical mission toward our beloved homeland and noble Iranian civilization. The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to utilize all tools, including diplomacy, to secure national interests and protect the country's well-being," he said.

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"In the past 24 hours, discussions were held on various dimensions of the main negotiation topics, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations, lifting of sanctions, and the complete end to the war against Iran and in the region. The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran's legitimate rights and interests," he added.

The statement comes as US Vice President JD Vance said that Iranians did not choose the offer.