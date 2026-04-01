Iran Drone Attack in Kuwait Sets Airport Fuel Tanks Ablaze, No Casualties
This recent wave of strikes on the airport and its fuel reserves marks a significant expansion of the conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.
- World News
- 1 min read
Kuwait City: An Iranian drone attack struck fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, sparking a massive fire but causing no casualties, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA said.
The latest of several attacks on the airport and fuel storage there came as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran broadens with Tehran's strikes on Israel and Gulf Arab states that host U.S. military installations.
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Wednesday's attack caused significant damage to airport fuel tanks belonging to the Kuwait Aviation Fuelling Company, the agency cited a spokesperson for the civil aviation authority as saying.