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Iran Drone Attack in Kuwait Sets Airport Fuel Tanks Ablaze, No Casualties

This recent wave of strikes on the airport and its fuel reserves marks a significant expansion of the conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

Thomson Reuters
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Iran Attack On Kuwait
Representational Image. File | Image: X(File Image)

Kuwait City: An Iranian drone ​attack struck fuel tanks ‌at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, sparking a ​massive fire but causing ​no casualties, Kuwait's state ⁠news agency KUNA ​said. 

The latest of several attacks ​on the airport and fuel storage there came as ​the U.S.-Israeli war ​on Iran broadens with Tehran's strikes ‌on ⁠Israel and Gulf Arab states that host U.S. military installations.

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Wednesday's attack ​caused ​significant ⁠damage to airport fuel tanks belonging ​to the Kuwait ​Aviation ⁠Fuelling Company, the agency cited a spokesperson for ⁠the ​civil aviation ​authority as saying.
 

Published By :
Amrita Narayan
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