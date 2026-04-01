Iran Embassy Pokes Fun At Trump's 'Victory' Claims, Says He's Said War Was Over 12 Times

Tehran: Amidst the intensifying Iran war, the Iranian Embassy in South Africa has taken a lighthearted jab at US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of winning the war against Iran. In a post on social media, Iran's consulate jokingly stressed that Trump has said the war was over 12 times, Iran had been destroyed 17 times, and 'We have won' 18 times. The embassy's post also mocked Trump's behaviour, saying he danced 10 times and dozed off 11 times, outlining the perceived inconsistency and lack of seriousness in his approach to the conflict.

The Iranian consulate's post comes amidst ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, with Trump claiming victory over Iran's nuclear threat and stating that the Islamic Republic is "afraid" to strike a deal. However, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has denied that any negotiations are underway, saying "no negotiations have happened with the enemy until now, and we do not plan on any negotiations".

Meanwhile, the embassy's mockery of Trump's claims has drawn a mix of reactions on social media, with some users backing the US and Israel, while others support Iran. The post has also drawn attention to the perceived contradictions in Trump's statements, with some pointing out that his claims of victory are at odds with the reality on the ground.

Trump's History Of Walking Back On Statements

Trump's claims of winning the war against Iran come as no surprise to many, given his history of making bold statements and walking back on them. The Iranian Embassy's post described the perceived inconsistency in Trump's approach, with some accusing him of trying to spin a narrative of victory despite the ongoing conflict.

Advertisement

The US and Iran have been engaged in a months-long standoff, with tensions escalating after the US assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. Trump's claims of victory have been met with skepticism by many, including Iran's leaders, who have vowed to resist US pressure.

Iran's Response To Trump's Claims

Iran's response to Trump's claims has been firm, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying that Iran is ready to defend itself against any US aggression. The Iranian military has also warned that it will retaliate if attacked, saying that Trump's threats are "empty promises".

Advertisement