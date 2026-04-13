Iran Envoy Thanks Indians For Being 'Truly Reliable & Compassionate Partners in Times of Hardship', Flags US' 'Ill Intentions'

New Delhi: Iran's Ambassador to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, has expressed deep gratitude to the Indian people and government for standing as "reliable and compassionate partners" amid recent hardships faced by Iran.

"I want to thank all the Indian people. I believe that they have demonstrated that they are truly reliable and compassionate partners in times of hardship. I would like to thank the government of India for facilitating all the necessary arrangements in this difficult time," said Dr Fathali.

The Ambassador made the remarks while addressing the recent tensions involving Iran, including a 12-day conflict that saw direct confrontations.

Fathali, has strongly criticised what he described as attacks on Iranian territory following a ceasefire, while assuring safety for Indian vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened regional tensions.

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Ambassador Fathali alleged that after 12 days of conflict, the opposing side had agreed to a ceasefire and placed Iran on the negotiation table, only to launch fresh attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.

"Before the war, the Strait of Hormuz was open... They attacked us for 12 days, and after that, they accepted a ceasefire. And they announced that we were on the negotiation table. And after that, they attack us. They attacked schools and hospitals. This Strait is our territorial waters..." the Ambassador said.

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On the safety of Indian ships passing through the strategic waterway, Ambassador Fathali emphasised the strong bilateral ties between Iran and India, assuring protective measures.

"For Indian ships, you know that we have a good relation with the Indian government... We want good preparation for Indian ships... You know our Foreign Minister has described India as one of the five countries as a friend," he stated.

Speaking on the naval blockade and the broader diplomatic context, Dr Fathali emphasized Iran's commitment to diplomacy while highlighting past experiences with the United States.

"For us, diplomacy is a continuation of the struggle of our defenders of Iran. We have not forgotten, and we will not forget US history breaches of commitments and ill intentions, because you know that we have so many experiences from the United States. In twelve days' war, you have also heard, and you have seen that Iran was in the negotiation, and the Zionist regime and the United States started the attack," he said.

Dr Fathali also referred to the recent negotiations held in Islamabad, where Iran outlined key demands including nuclear-related issues, war reparations, and sanctions relief.

"What Iran announced in this (Islamabad) negotiation, some key points were Nuclear, war reparations, sanctions relief and some other conditions. But I think that they want some unlawful demands. Our high-ranking officials and delegations said that we are ready for peace. We are ready for negotiation. But you should know that, and you should be aware that Iran is also ready for war," the Ambassador stated.