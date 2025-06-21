Iran Fires Suicide Drones Arash 1, Arash 2 At Israel, Makes First Use of UAV In Ongoing Conflict | Watch

Tehran: In a major escalation, Iran has fired a suicide drone—using a UAV for the first time against Israel in the ongoing conflict. A video has surfaced showing Iranian forces intensifying their offensive, with no sign of peace prevailing in the region.

A chilling video has also surfaced showing the Iranian Army launching several Arash-1 and Arash-2 drones toward targets in the Israeli-occupied territories.

While Iran used suicide drones against Israel, the Israeli Defence Forces confirmed that they eliminated another commander Behnam Shahriyari of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IDF termed the operation as precise and bold strike 1000 kms deep in enemy's territory.

On Saturday, Iran said that they won't negotiate over its nuclear program under pressure. They also informed that Israel targeted its another critical military establishment, the Isfahan nuclear facility.

Behnam Shahriyari was the commander of the Quds Force’s Weapons Transfer Unit in the IRGC. He oversaw the covert logistics of transferring weapons and technology to Iran’s regional allies, fueling proxy wars across the Middle East.

According to the IDF, Shahriyari was responsible for all transfers of weaponry from the Iranian regime to its proxies across the Middle East and worked for years to arm various terror organizations in order to directly advance the Iranian regime's plan of destroying Israel.

He is also accused of directly working with the Hezbollah and Hamas terror organizations, as well as with the Houthi regime and other groups, thereby supplying numerous missiles and rockets that were fired at Israeli territory during the war