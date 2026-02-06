Iran FM Araghchi Heads to Muscat for Nuclear Talks With US: Foreign Ministry

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has left for Oman, leading a diplomatic delegation for nuclear negotiations with the United States, aimed at securing a just, honourable and mutually acceptable outcome that protects Iran's national interests.

Providing details of the visit, Baghaei wrote in a post on X on Thursday, "Araghchi, the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has travelled to Muscat at the head of a diplomatic delegation to conduct nuclear negotiations with the United States."

Outlining Tehran's approach to the talks, he added that the discussions would proceed "with authority and with the aim of reaching a just, mutually acceptable and honorable understanding regarding the nuclear issue."

Reiterating Iran's broader diplomatic objective, Baghaei further noted, "This diplomatic engagement is being conducted with strength and with the objective of achieving a fair, mutually satisfactory and dignified agreement."

At the same time, he pointed to past challenges, remarking that "bitter past experiences, including previous breaches of commitments, the military aggression in June and foreign interventions in January, are before our eyes," while underlining that Iran "has always considered itself obliged to demand the rights of the Iranian nation."

Balancing that stance with continued engagement, he added, "At the same time, we have a responsibility not to miss any opportunity to use diplomacy to secure the interests of the Iranian people and to safeguard peace and calm in the region."

In this context, Baghaei also acknowledged regional support, noting Iran's appreciation for "all friendly neighboring and regional countries that, with responsibility and concern, played a role in shaping this process," and expressed hope that "the American side will also participate in this process with responsibility, realism and seriousness."

Earlier, Araghchi provided a timeline for the talks in a post on X, stating that "nuclear negotiations with the United States will be held in Muscat on Friday at around 10 am".

Expressing gratitude to the host nation, he added, "I thank our Omani brothers for providing all the necessary arrangements".