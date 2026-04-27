Iran FM Araghchi Says Islamabad Talks Reviewed 'Specific Conditions' To Resume Iran-US Negotiations

St Petersburg: Upon his arrival in St Petersburg, the Iranian Foreign Minister provided insights into his recent diplomatic missions to Pakistan and Oman. According to the Iranian state media broadcaster, IRNA news agency, Abbas Araghchi described his journey to Islamabad as "very productive" and noted it involved “good consultations.”

During these meetings, officials reportedly “reviewed past events and the specific conditions under which negotiations between Iran and the US could continue.”

Shifting the focus to maritime security, the Foreign Minister detailed his subsequent visit to Muscat, where discussions centred on the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The IRNA news agency quoted Araghchi as saying, “Iran and Oman are the two coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz, making mutual consultations necessary--especially as safe passage through the Strait has become a significant global issue.”

The Foreign Minister further explained that the geography of the waterway necessitates a unified approach between the neighbouring nations. "It is natural that, as the two coastal nations of this Strait, we must engage in dialogue to ensure our common interests are met and to remain coordinated in any action taken, as the interests of both Iran and Oman are directly involved," he stated.

Advertisement

Highlighting the diplomatic alignment between the two countries, the IRNA news agency reported a "high degree of consensus" regarding these maritime concerns. Araghchi added that both sides have agreed "that consultations should continue at the expert level" to maintain regional stability and safeguard shared interests.

Building on this regional momentum, the Iranian Foreign Ministeris in St Petersburg to conduct high-level discussions with senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin. According to a report by Al Jazeera citing remarks made to Iranian media, Abbas Araghchi stated that he had travelled to Russia “with the aim of continuing close consultations between Tehran and Moscow on regional and international issues.”

Advertisement

The visit comes amidst an intensifying period of regional diplomacy, where coordination with global allies remains a priority for Tehran. Araghchi indicated that his scheduled meeting with the Russian President later today “will be a good opportunity to discuss developments in the war and review the latest situation.”

Highlighting the strategic importance of the talks, Al Jazeera noted the Foreign Minister's confidence in the bilateral engagement. "I am confident that these consultations and coordination between the two countries in this regard will be of particular importance," Araghchi added.

This high-profile meeting in St Petersburg serves as a follow-up to the Foreign Minister's recent missions to Oman and Pakistan. It underscores Tehran's current strategy to align perspectives with its key partners before any potential further negotiations regarding the broader West Asian conflict.

In a continued diplomatic push to navigate the regional crisis, the IRNA news agency highlighted that Araghchi's flight to the Russian city carried the significant callsign "Minab 168." The designation was chosen in memory of the children killed during a US-Israeli military strike on an elementary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab on February 28.

Strengthening the diplomatic channel between Moscow and Tehran, a Russian Foreign Ministry official confirmed to the news agency TASS that Abbas Araghchi would visit Russia "for talks." This was further corroborated by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who stated that the head of state was scheduled to meet with the Iranian minister to discuss the intensifying regional situation.

Outlining the agenda for the high-level visit, Tehran's Ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, pointed out that the top diplomat planned "to hold consultations with the Russian authorities on the current situation in the talks, the ceasefire and developments around the conflict" in the Middle East.

Ambassador Jalali noted that "given bilateral relations between the two countries and the fact that Iran and Russia, as neighbours, see eye-to-eye on a number of regional and international issues, we have seen regular communication at the high and top levels." This alignment has recently manifested on the global stage, particularly during United Nations Security Council deliberations regarding a US-initiated resolution on the Strait of Hormuz, which he described as “unbalanced and irrational.”

The envoy specifically highlighted the effective cooperation between the two capitals, noting that "Russia and China spoke out against it and used their veto right," underscoring Moscow's role in shielding Tehran from Western diplomatic pressure.

Prior to his arrival in Russia, the top Iranian diplomat held pivotal meetings in Islamabad. According to the Tasnim news agency, sources indicated that the talks in Pakistan touched upon a "new legal regime for the Strait of Hormuz," the removal of the American blockade on Iranian ports, "compensation payments," and explicit “guarantees of no further attacks on Iran.”

Addressing the nature of these regional engagements, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei pointed out that the minister had intended to communicate solely with senior Pakistani officials regarding their mediation efforts, clarifying that "no meetings with US officials" were included on the agenda.

However, the Fars news agency reported that a significant document was handed over to Pakistan to be conveyed to Washington. Fars claimed that this communication clarified Tehran's "key red lines," with a specific focus on the control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and the nation's “nuclear energy sector.”

Following the cancellation of high-profile Islamabad peace talks by US President Donald Trump last week, "fresh signs" of diplomatic movement have surfaced. Tehran has reportedly provided Washington with a "new proposal" aimed at the dual objectives to "reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war," according to a report by Axios which cited a US official.