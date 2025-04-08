What To Expect From Iran-US Talks In Oman On Tehran's Nuclear Program

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will hold indirect talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman over Tehran's nuclear programme, AP reported on Tuesday. Donald Trump, be it in his first term or the current one, has been maintaining a consistent stand of not allowing Iran to build its nuclear technology, given continuous tensions that prevail in the middle east. Iran possessing nuclear weapons would activate another threat in this region, something the United States has been trying to resist.