Updated April 8th 2025, 17:09 IST

What To Expect From Iran-US Talks In Oman On Tehran's Nuclear Program

Iran, US will hold indirect talks to discuss Tehran's nuclear program in Oman as Donald Trump continues to press that they cannot have nuclear weapon.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi
Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi | Image: File photo

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will hold indirect talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman over Tehran's nuclear programme, AP reported on Tuesday. Donald Trump, be it in his first term or the current one, has been maintaining a consistent stand of not allowing Iran to build its nuclear technology, given continuous tensions that prevail in the middle east. Iran possessing nuclear weapons would activate another threat in this region, something the United States has been trying to resist. 

Iran nuclear program | Representational image
  • The upcoming talks between Iran and US will the first negotiation under US President Donald Trump ’s administration.
  • The United States is seeking to halt Iran’s nuclear program as Middle East continues to remain highly volatile region, especially after the Israel-Gaza war.
  • Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi while speaking to state television from Algeria said that the upcoming talks will be indirect.
  • Indirect talks means that Iranian Foreign Minister and US envoy Steve Witkoff will not be holding conversations directly with each other but rather through an Omani mediator.
  • However, Donald Trump has said that the upcoming negotiations are going to be seen as direct talks between the two nations, a claim which Iran has categorically denied.
  • The upcoming talks are not going to be the first negotiations between the two countries as both the countries held indirect talks under the Biden administration but they remained inconclusive.
  • According to reports, Tehran now posses Uranium with upto 60% purity and is just a step away to acquire weapon grade level.
  • As tensions continue to persist amid Israel and Gaza war, involving Hamas fighters backed by Iran, both United States and Tel Aviv has threatened to launch attack on Iran's nuclear program.
  • Amid this, Iran has issued repeated warnings that any such step would prove disastrous as it potentially posses a nuclear bomb.
  • Ahead of key talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a statement said that their main goal in the talks, is naturally restoring rights of people as well as lifting sanctions and if the other side has a real will, this is achievable, and it has no relation to the method, either direct or indirect.
  • Araghchi said that the upcoming talks are going to be indirect as they have no plan to alter it to direct.

Published April 8th 2025, 16:18 IST

