Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi Arrives in New Delhi for BRICS Meeting Amid West Asia Tensions

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in the national capital on Wednesday to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

In a significant diplomatic arrival aimed at strengthening multilateral cooperation, his visit underscored Tehran's commitment to the evolving global order as he prepared to engage with counterparts from across the emerging economies' bloc.

Signalling the commencement of this high-profile visit, the official handle of the Iranian Embassy in India took to X (formerly Twitter) to state, "Seyed Abbas #Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived in New Delhi to participate in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the BRICS member countries."

This arrival set the stage for a pivotal moment in regional diplomacy, following a confirmation from Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaiel Baghaei on Tuesday. Highlighting the robust partnership within BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Baghaei noted a "good level of cooperation" and expressed Tehran's anticipation for bilateral meetings, particularly with India as a "friendly country."

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The visit placed New Delhi at the centre of international relations as it prepared to host the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 14 and 15, a cornerstone of India's 2026 chairship.

This convergence came at a critical juncture, following a period of intense diplomatic activity between Araghchi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the wake of hostilities that erupted on February 28.

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The two leaders had previously engaged in at least four high-level discussions regarding the turmoil in West Asia, where Araghchi advocated for BRICS collaboration to safeguard international order while reaffirming Tehran's "legitimate right of self-defence."

This rapport built upon a foundation laid during Araghchi's inaugural visit in May 2025, when he co-chaired the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting.

That previous stay, which marked the 75th anniversary of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty, included high-level interactions with President Droupadi Murmu.