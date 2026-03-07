Iran Hit By Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Amid Escalating West Asia War

Tehran: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit Iran on Saturday (March 7), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake struck the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, according to USGS. The tremor reportedly occurred about 74 kilometres west of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province and originated at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, the USGS said. No immediate reports of casualties or official statement by the authorities about damage following the quake has been released yet.

This comes days after another earthquake struck southern Iran earlier this week. On Tuesday, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was reported in the town of Gerash in Fars province, also at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to USGS data.

Advertisement

This comes as the West Asia war enters day 8, with Israeli strikes continuing to intensify the ongoing conflict which was triggered as the US and Israel jointly launched airstrikes into the Iranian territory on February 28 targeting its top leadership and military bases. It led to the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei bringing a nearly 40-year era to an abrupt closure, and altering the geopolitical situation in the region. Retaliatory strikes by Tehran continued, with Hezbollah joining the war soon after, further escalating heightened tensions across the region. Explosions were also reported across Qatar, Kuwait and other middle eastern countries as the war gained momentum.