Iran Imposes Internet, Telephone Blackout, Citing Israeli Cyber Threats

Tehran: Amidst massive conflict with Israel, Iran has reportedly imposed a nationwide internet and telephone blackout, disconnecting its citizens from the rest of the world, in a drastic move to safeguard its digital infrastructure. The internet blackout decision came as a result of a barrage of cyberattacks allegedly from Israel, in coordination with the military actions against Iranian targets. The blackout, described as "needed and temporary" by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, which claimed to prevent further cyber breaches and protect the nation's communication network.

Reports suggested that the Iranian government's decision to restrict internet access has been met with both support and objections. While some see it as a necessary measure to prevent Israeli cyberattacks, others believe it's a move to suppress dissent and limit the flow of information. According to NetBlocks, a London-based organisation that monitors internet connectivity, Iran's internet access plummeted around 5.30 pm local time, affecting major mobile networks and virtual private networks (VPNs).

Alleged Cyberattacks On Iran

The blackout followed a series of high-profile cyberattacks on Iranian institutions, including Bank Sepah and cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex, as per reports. The hacking group 'Predatory Sparrow,' allegedly linked to Israel, claimed responsibility for these attacks, which resulted in significant financial losses and data breaches. Iran's Ministry of Communications stated that the blackout was a defensive measure to counter these cyberattacks, which decreased in intensity after online access was restricted.

Meanwhile, the internet blackout has caused major disruption, affecting not only Iranians but also families abroad who are struggling to stay in touch with their loved ones. The lack of access to crucial safety information during the conflict has raised concerns about the government's decision. Iranian diaspora communities have expressed frustration with the global response to their isolation, asserting on the need for access to information and communication during times of crisis.

WhatsApp Blocked Amid False Claims, Telegram Remains Accessible

In a related development, earlier, WhatsApp was blocked in Iran amid false claims that the messaging app was sharing user information with Israel. The Iranian government advised citizens to uninstall WhatsApp from their phones, citing security concerns. Though WhatsApp has denied these claims, describing them as false reports used as an excuse to block its services at a time when people need them the most.

Even though many social media platforms and messaging apps have been blocked in Iran, Telegram remains accessible to the people. The Islamic Republic prefers Telegram since it is not headquartered in the US, allowing the government to maintain some level of control over the narrative.