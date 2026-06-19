'Iran Is FINISHED!': Trump Says Tehran Was Desperate, Claims 'Unconditional Surrender'

Washington, DC: Hours after the United States and Iran signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding aimed at ending months of conflict and opening a fresh diplomatic channel, US President Donald Trump struck a defiant tone, claiming Iran had approached Washington "out of desperation" and insisting his administration would not provide Tehran with any financial relief.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump dismissed suggestions that the United States had softened its position toward Iran following the agreement.

"We didn't meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED! We'll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!" Trump wrote.

Trump's Truth Social Post

The remarks came as the Trump regime began a 60-day negotiation process with Tehran under the recently signed pact, but the US President made it plain that the talks would not result in economic concessions for Iran.

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'The War has diminished Iran': Trump

In a separate Truth Social post, Trump also rejected criticism from political opponents who argued that the agreement had strengthened Iran rather than weakened it.

“The War has diminished Iran! It doesn't, any longer, have an Air Force, a Navy, Antiaircraft Equipment, Radar, or practically anything else, and yet the Dumocrats say that Iran is better off now than it was four months ago. Can you imagine getting away with that??? How stupid can some people be???”

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Trump's Truth Social Post

Trump said that the war had seriously weakened Iran's military capabilities, stating the country had effectively lost its air force, navy, air defense systems, and radar network. However, he did not present evidence to back up his assertions.

Agreement signed after months of conflict

Trump's recent remarks come just hours after he and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed a 14-point memorandum of agreement aimed at resolving the dispute between the US, Israel, and Iran, which began on February 28.