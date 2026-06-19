'Iran Is FINISHED!': Trump Says Tehran Was Desperate, Claims 'Unconditional Surrender'
US President Donald Trump claimed Iran is "FINISHED," said Tehran initiated talks with Washington, vowed it would receive "not ten cents," and defended the new US-Iran agreement while insisting the war had crippled Iran's military.
- World News
- 2 min read
Washington, DC: Hours after the United States and Iran signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding aimed at ending months of conflict and opening a fresh diplomatic channel, US President Donald Trump struck a defiant tone, claiming Iran had approached Washington "out of desperation" and insisting his administration would not provide Tehran with any financial relief.
In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump dismissed suggestions that the United States had softened its position toward Iran following the agreement.
"We didn't meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED! We'll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!" Trump wrote.
The remarks came as the Trump regime began a 60-day negotiation process with Tehran under the recently signed pact, but the US President made it plain that the talks would not result in economic concessions for Iran.
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'The War has diminished Iran': Trump
In a separate Truth Social post, Trump also rejected criticism from political opponents who argued that the agreement had strengthened Iran rather than weakened it.
“The War has diminished Iran! It doesn't, any longer, have an Air Force, a Navy, Antiaircraft Equipment, Radar, or practically anything else, and yet the Dumocrats say that Iran is better off now than it was four months ago. Can you imagine getting away with that??? How stupid can some people be???”
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Trump said that the war had seriously weakened Iran's military capabilities, stating the country had effectively lost its air force, navy, air defense systems, and radar network. However, he did not present evidence to back up his assertions.
Agreement signed after months of conflict
Trump's recent remarks come just hours after he and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed a 14-point memorandum of agreement aimed at resolving the dispute between the US, Israel, and Iran, which began on February 28.
According to the deal, Washington and Tehran would negotiate for the next 60 days, with the option of extending the talks, in an effort to strike a broader compromise on Iran's nuclear program and international sanctions.