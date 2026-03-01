'Iran Is Targeting Our Civilians, Children, Elderly': Israeli FM Spokesperson Amid Ongoing Exchanges of Fire

Jerusalem/Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported early today that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory, triggering defensive systems and widespread air raid alerts across the country.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the IDF stated in an official announcement.

"Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the past few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent a precautionary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is asked to act responsibly and follow the instructions—they save lives. Upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice. Leaving a protected space is permitted only after receiving explicit instructions. The public is requested to continue acting in accordance with the Home Front Command’s guidelines," it stated.

The missile launches come amid escalating hostilities following a joint U.S.-Israeli operation that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, confirmed by Iranian state media and U.S. officials. Iran has vowed severe retaliation, launching multiple waves of ballistic missiles and drones not only at Israel but also at U.S. military bases across the region.

An Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson condemned the Iranian strikes, emphasizing the targeting of non-military areas.

"Iran is aiming at civilians, and this is the complete opposite of what Israel is doing. The Iranian regime is targeting our civilians, our children, our elderly," the spokesperson said.

"And this must be stopped, this is what we're trying to do," the spokesperson added.

Israel's defensive systems, including the Iron Dome and other interceptors, have been actively engaging the incoming threats, with reports of many missiles being neutralized.

As official statements were issued in Tehran, large-scale mourning gatherings and protests erupted across several countries following the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with Shia communities taking to the streets in grief and anger, according to Press TV.

In Tehran and other Iranian cities, millions were reported to have mourned the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Crowds filled streets in Isfahan and Zanjan, while chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" echoed at the Hazrat Masoumeh Shrine in Qom, Press TV reported.

In a symbolic gesture signalling retaliation, a red "flag of revenge" was raised over the dome of the Jamkaran Mosque, a site of religious significance in Iran.

Outside Iran, solidarity gatherings were also reported. In Baghdad, crowds gathered in the streets to mourn.