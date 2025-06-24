‘Ceasefire… Don’t Violate It’: Donald Trump Confirms Israel-Iran Truce

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran is now officially in effect. He urged both countries to honor the agreement and refrain from violating the truce.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump stated, “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES." This announcement followed a series of high-level negotiations that led to the ceasefire, which aims to stop the ongoing escalation between Israel and Iran after weeks of military conflict.

Trump’s Two-Phase Ceasefire Plan

Earlier, President Trump outlined the details of the ceasefire, which will unfold in two phases over a 24-hour period, starting at approximately 0400 GMT on Tuesday. According to the plan, Iran will begin the truce by halting all military operations. Twelve hours later, Israel is expected to reciprocate and cease all military actions as well.

The ceasefire comes after days of intense diplomacy led by President Trump and his administration, which sought to halt the violent exchanges between the two nations. The truce is seen as a critical step toward reducing tensions in the region.

In his post, President Trump stressed that both countries must follow the ceasefire, warning that breaking it could lead to more violence. "PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!" Trump wrote, highlighting the need for peace and stability in the area.

Iran Confirms Ceasefire, but No Response from Israel