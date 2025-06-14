‘Tehran Will Burn’: Israel Threatens Iran After Missile Barrage Hits Key Military Sites

Israel has issued a strong warning to Iran following a missile barrage fired at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to dozens more.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday, “If Iran continues firing missiles at Israel, Tehran will burn.” This statement came after an assessment meeting between Katz and Israel’s Chief of Staff.

The missile strikes from Iran, which targeted several locations in Israel, were a direct retaliation against Israel’s military actions, including its Operation Rising Lion aimed at Iran's nuclear facilities.

Katz emphasized that Iran would face significant consequences for targeting Israeli civilians, adding, "Iran will pay a heavy price."

In response, Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles and armed drones late Friday night, hitting multiple locations in Israel. Sirens blared across Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as explosions rocked the cities, forcing residents to take shelter.

"This is a massive attack," said one local, describing the impact of the explosions. Although Israel claimed that many of the incoming missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, some missiles breached the defenses, causing severe damage and casualties.

A key target of the Iranian missile strike was Israel’s Kirya compound in Tel Aviv, which houses the Israel Defence Forces' (IDF) general staff, the Ministry of Defence, and critical military command and intelligence units.

This site, often referred to as Israel’s "Pentagon," suffered a direct missile hit, and the resulting explosion caused significant damage. "This is Israel's version of the Pentagon," a defense source stated, adding that "the damage was extensive."

As per reports, the incoming missile strikes were described as a “massive amount” of Iranian ballistic missiles, forcing residents and reporters in central Tel Aviv to take cover during the live broadcast.

“These ballistic missiles make the rockets from Gaza look like toys,” the reporter noted, adding that around 150 ballistic missiles were fired, targeting both residential areas and military sites in and around Tel Aviv.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Israel's determination to neutralize the Iranian threat. "Our objective is to eliminate any Iranian threat," Netanyahu stated.

While he expressed support for the Iranian people, he made it clear, “Israel is not actively seeking regime change in Tehran, but we would certainly welcome it.”