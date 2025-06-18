Iran-Israel War: After Moscow Offers To Mediate, Trump Says 'Let's Mediate Russia First'

Updated 18 June 2025 at 23:31 IST
Russia has issued a stern warning to the United States, urging it to avoid military strikes on Iran, as such actions could destabilize the Middle East and risk a nuclear disaster. The caution comes amid heightened tensions following Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which Moscow says have brought the region perilously close to catastrophe. With a strategic partnership with Iran and ties with Israel, Russia is positioning itself as a mediator, though its offer has yet to be accepted.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to mediate, US President Donald Trump responded to the offer by stating “He actually offered to help mediate, I said, ‘Do me a favor, mediate your own. Let’s mediate Russia first, okay?'”
“I said ‘Vladimir, let’s mediate Russia first, you can worry about this later'," Trump added.
At an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov spoke out against U.S. involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict. “This would be a step that would radically destabilise the entire situation,” Ryabkov told Interfax news agency, dismissing speculative talk of military action as dangerous. His comments reflect Moscow’s growing concern over the potential for a broader conflict in the Middle East, a region already fraught with tension. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has also condemned Israeli strikes on Iran as a violation of international law.
Moscow’s position is shaped by its strategic partnership with Iran, formalized in a 20-year agreement signed in January 2025 by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. While the pact strengthens economic and political ties, it does not include a commitment for Russia to provide military support to Iran.
The conflict’s ripple effects extend beyond the Middle East. Higher oil prices, a potential outcome of disrupted Iranian oil exports, could benefit Russia’s economy, which relies heavily on energy revenues. According to a report from Reuters, some analysts, including former Kremlin adviser Sergei Markov, suggest that a prolonged conflict could also shift U.S. military focus away from Ukraine, indirectly aiding Russia’s interests there. Additionally, China, a major buyer of Iranian oil, may turn to Russian supplies if sanctions or conflict disrupt Iran’s exports, further boosting Moscow’s geopolitical leverage.
Published 18 June 2025 at 23:31 IST