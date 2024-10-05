LIVE-BLOG
Published 12:56 IST, October 5th 2024
IDF Eliminates 21 Hezbollah Commanders in 4 Days, US to Provide Humanitarian Aid For Lebanon | LIVE
In recent Middle East developments, Israel destroyed Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters, and Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei publicly supported the missile attack on Israel, calling it a legitimate response to Israeli actions. Israel has also extended evacuation warnings across Lebanon. Stay tuned for further updates on global news.
- World News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk