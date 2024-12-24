Iran Lifts Ban on WhatsApp and Google Play as Part of Efforts to Ease Internet Restrictions

Iranian authorities have taken a significant step in easing the country’s strict internet controls by lifting the ban on Meta’s WhatsApp and Google Play, according to reports from Iranian state media on Tuesday. This move marks the first stage in scaling back restrictions on foreign platforms in the Islamic Republic, which is known for having some of the most stringent controls on internet access globally.

The decision was made after a meeting headed by President Masoud Pezeshkian, where a “positive majority vote” was reached to remove limitations on several popular foreign platforms, including WhatsApp and Google Play. Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Sattar Hashemi, confirmed the development, calling it “the first step in removing internet limitations.”

Here is what you need to know

In a country where many social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube are blocked, Iranians often bypass these restrictions using virtual private networks (VPNs). Social media was widely used during anti-government protests in September, leading to increased attention on Iran's internet censorship policies.

The U.S. government has previously called on tech companies to assist in helping users in countries like Iran evade online censorship. The lifting of these bans signals a potential shift in Iran's approach to online restrictions, though further changes to the country's internet policies remain uncertain.