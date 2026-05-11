Iran-Linked LPG Tanker Transits Hormuz Identifying Itself As Indian-Owned

Tehran: Amid the US-imposed naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the stalemate in talks between Washington and Tehran, it has come to light that the LPG carrier Tara Gas, a vessel with a history of transporting Iranian cargoes, is currently transiting Hormuz while broadcasting that its crew and owners are Indian.

Ship-tracking data shows the tanker moving past Larak Island along what appears to be an Iran-approved route, carrying a full load of liquefied petroleum gas used primarily as cooking fuel, Bloomberg reported.

The report also mentioned that several countries, including India, Thailand, and Malaysia, have negotiated with Tehran to secure the release of energy cargoes. Some ships have even begun publicly declaring their national affiliations to facilitate safe passage. Tara Gas had transported Iranian LPG to China earlier this year, according to shipping intelligence firms Vortexa and Kpler.

As per Bloomberg, vessels leaving the Persian Gulf must also contend with a US naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman. US Central Command maintained that US forces have redirected 61 ships and disabled four since the blockade began in mid-April.

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Supertankers Switched Off Tracking Systems

Earlier, it was reported that several crude oil supertankers even switched off their tracking systems while navigating the Strait of Hormuz, as exporters attempted to move oil cargoes despite rising security threats in the region.

According to ship-tracking data and reports, at least three Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) carrying millions of barrels of crude oil successfully crossed the Hormuz chokepoint after disabling their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders - a practice commonly referred to as going “dark.” As per analysts, this tactic is increasingly being used by shipping operators to reduce exposure to potential Iranian attacks or interceptions amid the ongoing regional conflict and blockade-like conditions in the Gulf.

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61 Commercial Vessels Redirected

CENTCOM announced on Sunday that its forces have "redirected" 61 commercial vessels as part of the persistent maritime siege of the Strait of Hormuz. In an update regarding the ongoing operations, the military command further confirmed that they had disabled four others while maintaining the strategic blockade of the critical waterway.