Iran May Quit Global Nuclear Deal, Says 20 Years of Cooperation Wasted: Reports

New Delhi: According to reports, Iran is considering withdrawing from the global nuclear agreement, claiming that two decades of cooperation and diplomacy have been wasted. The decision comes in response to recent military strikes on its nuclear facilities, which Tehran views as a serious violation of international trust.

According to the reports, Iran says ‘Global deal is not being treated fairly’.

What is the Iran Nuclear Deal?

The United States and five other global powers, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, and Germany- signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran in 2015, under the administration of President Barack Obama. The agreement was intended to provide relief from international sanctions in exchange for a major reduction in Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Iran committed to reducing its enriched uranium stockpile from 10,000 kg to 300 kg and capping uranium enrichment at 3.67% for 15 years, which is significantly lower than the weapons-grade level of 90%.

It was prohibited from doing enrichment at the subterranean Fordow site and limited to the use of 5,060 IR-1 centrifuges. To stop the creation of weapons-grade plutonium, the Arak heavy-water reactor was reconfigured.

Iran agreed to the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Additional Protocol, which gives inspectors 24/7 access to nuclear sites, in order to guarantee compliance.

In return, the US, EU, and UN loosened sanctions pertaining to nuclear, unfreezing billions of dollars' worth of assets and restoring Iran's access to international financial and oil markets.

Additionally, Iran's "breakout time" for creating bomb-grade material was increased from a few months to at least a year under the JCPOA.