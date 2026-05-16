Iran Plans to Charge Fees for Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz: Reports

Tehran: Iran has developed a new system to manage maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and intends to impose fees on vessels using the route, a senior Iranian lawmaker has said, reported Al Jazeera.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, said authorities have prepared a mechanism that will direct ships along a designated path through the strategic waterway. The plan is expected to be formally unveiled in the coming days, according to Azizi.

Under the proposed arrangement, only commercial vessels and ships from countries that cooperate with Tehran will be permitted to use the managed route. Iran will charge fees in exchange for specialised services provided as part of the traffic management system.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, is one of the world’s most critical maritime passages. Roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption passes through the strait, making it a vital artery for energy exports from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and other Gulf producers.

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The announcement comes amid ongoing regional tensions. Iranian officials have previously warned that they could restrict access to the strait in response to external threats or sanctions, though such measures have rarely been fully implemented.

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