Iran Receives First Revenue Deposit from Newly Imposed Strait of Hormuz Toll System

Tehran: Iran’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Hamid Reza Haji Babaei announced on Thursday that the country has received its first deposit of revenues from tolls imposed on vessels transiting the strategic Strait of Hormuz, marking an early milestone in Tehran’s efforts to monetize traffic through the vital chokepoint.

According to the lawmaker’s statement, reported by Iranian media including Tasnim and Fars news agencies, the initial funds have been credited to an account at the Central Bank of Iran. Haji Babaei described the development as evidence of Iran’s control over the waterway, adding that Tehran is now in a position to make demands rather than engage in negotiations amid ongoing regional tensions.

A second parliament member, Alireza Salimi, also confirmed the deposit in remarks to state media.

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, is one of the world’s most critical maritime passages, historically handling around one-fifth of global oil and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas. Iran has recently moved to impose transit fees on passing ships, reportedly ranging up to $2 million per large tanker in some cases, as part of a broader strategy amid heightened maritime standoffs involving the United States, Israel, and disruptions to shipping.

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Iranian officials have previously projected that a fully operational toll system could generate substantial annual revenue, with some estimates circulating in the billions of dollars, though independent analysts have questioned the feasibility and scale given international legal norms, enforcement challenges, and potential impacts on global trade.

No specific amount for the first deposit was disclosed by Haji Babaei or Iranian media.

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The announcement comes against a backdrop of continued volatility in the region, including reports of blockades, ceasefire extensions, and disruptions affecting oil flows. Shipping industry sources have noted increased risks and rerouting considerations due to the evolving situation in the strait.