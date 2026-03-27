Iran Refutes Trump's Talks Going 'Very Well' Claim Amid West Asia War, Denies Requesting Pause On Energy Site Strikes

New Delhi: In another blow to the US narrative, Iran on Friday refuted President's Donald Trump's claim that he was pausing attacks ‌on Iran's energy plants for 10 days at the Iranian government's request.

As per the Wall Street Journal reports, Tehran denying the claim stated it has not requested any pause on strikes targeting its energy infrastructure.

What Trump claimed?

Trump on Thursday said that he was pausing attacks ‌on Iran's energy plants for 10 days at what he cast as the Iranian government's request, and said talks with Tehran were going "very well."

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"As ​per Iranian Government request... I am pausing the period ​of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to ⁠Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time," Trump ​said in a post on Truth Social.

"Talks are ongoing and, ​despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," he said.

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"I gave them a ​10-day period. They asked for seven," Trump later told ​Fox News' "The Five" show.

Warns of pressure

During a White House cabinet meeting on Thursday, President Trump warned of intensified pressure if Iran failed to reach a deal, but later announced via social media a 10-day reprieve on strikes against Iranian energy facilities, effective until April 6, 2026.

Trump, who has offered shifting goals and timeline for the ‌Iran ⁠war, ranging from overthrowing Iran's government to destroying its military and missile capabilities had earlier threatened to target Iran's power plants if Tehran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Citing "very productive talks" with Iranian leaders, he eventually announced a five-day suspension of those strikes, a pause that was scheduled to expire this Friday, March 27, 2026.

How Tehran retaliated?

Tehran, meanwhille, had countered with threats to strike critical regional infrastructure, such as desalination plants, should President Trump proceed with his warnings.

In response, the Trump administration cautioned of unprecedented fallout if a peace deal is not reached, vowing that "Tehran will be hit harder than ever before" if it refuses to negotiate.

Who is the winner?

Although Trump claims that "In a certain sense, we have already ​won," he added that Trump ​has said ⁠Iran must make a deal or face a continued onslaught.

Over the past 3 to 4 days, the conflict has escalated significantly as both sides have targeted major cities and critical infrastructure.

Following the expiration of a previous pause, the IDF completed a wide-scale wave of strikes in the heart of Tehran, reportedly hitting residential areas, naval cruise missile production sites, and IRGC command centers. Airstrikes have also battered other major Iranian hubs, including Isfahan, Shiraz, and Bandar Abbas, with reports of explosions near Mashhad Airport.

In retaliation, Iran has launched massive missile and drone barrages, specifically “Wave 82”, targeting Tel Aviv, southern Israel, and Ben Gurion Airport, where at least three planes were damaged.

Beyond the direct combatants, the "remote war" has spilled into neighboring regions, with drone and missile impacts recorded at Kuwait Airport and near U.S. bases across Jordan and Bahrain, further destabilizing the West Asian corridor.

War began on Feb 28

The war began on February 28 ​when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran. Tehran ​subsequently ⁠responded by launching its own attacks on Israel and Gulf states with U.S. bases.