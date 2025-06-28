Iran Rejects IAEA Chief’s Request to Inspect Bombed Nuclear Sites, Citing ‘Malign Intent’

The remarks followed the Iranian parliament's recent approval of a bill suspending cooperation with the IAEA. | Image: Reuters

New Delhi: Iran on Saturday firmly rejected a request by the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog to inspect nuclear facilities recently struck by Israeli and American forces, accusing the official of harboring “malign intent” and failing to condemn attacks on the country’s nuclear infrastructure.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a blistering statement on X, targeting Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), for what he described as a biased and policised stance.

‘Grossi’s Intent Is Malign’

“Grossi's insistence on visiting the bombed sites under the pretext of safeguards is meaningless and possibly even malign in intent,” Araghchi wrote.

He warned that Iran “reserves the right to take any steps in defence of its interests, its people, and its sovereignty.”

Israeli and U.S. forces reportedly targeted key facilities between June 13 and 25, in operations Tehran has denounced as unlawful.

Araghchi accused Grossi of facilitating the strikes by misrepresenting Iran’s cooperation with the agency. “Grossi has directly facilitated the unlawful Israeli and US bombings,” he alleged, claiming the IAEA's May 31 report had “obfuscated” Iran’s attempts to clarify its nuclear activities.

That report, which found Iran's cooperation “less than satisfactory,” was cited as justification for a censure motion by the IAEA’s board of governors. According to Araghchi, the motion gave political cover for Israel’s 12-day military campaign.

The remarks followed the Iranian parliament's recent approval of a bill suspending cooperation with the IAEA.

Leaders voted overwhelmingly to freeze nuclear inspections and other obligations under the agency’s oversight framework.