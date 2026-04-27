Iran Resumes Flights To Beijing, Istanbul, Muscat As Fragile Ceasefire Holds

Tehran: Iran has resumed flights to key international destinations, including Beijing, Istanbul, and Muscat, Ramin Kashef Azar, the CEO of Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport City announced on Monday.

Earlier, the Middle Eastern country resumed commercial flights from Tehran on Saturday, the first time since the conflict with the United States and Israel broke out weeks ago. Flights departed for Istanbul, Muscat in Oman, and Medina in Saudi Arabia, reports indicated. This comes after Iran’s airspace was partially reopened earlier this month after a ceasefire came into force.

Ramin Kashef Azar had earlier mentioned in an interview that foreign passenger flights will resume on April 25, weeks after being suspended during the Iran-US war. The CEO further said that round-trip flights to Istanbul and Muscat have been authorized, and permits for other domestic and international routes will be issued gradually.

“All infrastructure and navigation systems are fully operational, and there are no issues for conducting flights,” he said.

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The official also informed that the Tehran airport has been active for cargo operations throughout the war. However, foreign airlines moved their aircraft out of the airport.

Domestic Flights Resume

The resumption of international flights came after Iran’s national carrier Iran Air started its process of restoring domestic passenger services this week. The first flight on the Tehran-Mashhad route started operations on April 22, state news agency IRNA reported.

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Air traffic was disrupted after the onset of war on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a joint military offensive on Iran, neutralising its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This prompted retaliatory strikes from Tehran. However, the two warring sides entered into a ceasefire arrangement on April 8.

The Peace Talks