Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Iran's Big Warning To US-Israel: Tehran Threatens Strike On Dimona Nuclear Site If Regime Change Is Pursued

Updated 5 March 2026 at 09:45 IST

Iran's Big Warning To US-Israel: Tehran Threatens Strike On Dimona Nuclear Site If Regime Change Is Pursued

Iran launched a wave of missiles at Israel early on Thursday, sending millions of residents into bomb shelters as the U.S.-Israel war with Iran entered ​its sixth day

Thomson Reuters
Follow : Google News Icon  
In Big Warning To US-Israel, Tehran Threatens Strike On Dimona Nuclear Site If Iran Regime Change Is Pursued
In Big Warning To US-Israel, Tehran Threatens Strike On Dimona Nuclear Site If Iran Regime Change Is Pursued | Image: Reuters

Iran will target the Israeli nuclear site of Dimona if Israel and the U.S. seek regime change in the Islamic Republic, semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an Iranian military official. 

Advertisement

Iran launched a wave of missiles at Israel early on Thursday, sending millions of residents into bomb shelters as the U.S.-Israel war with Iran entered ​its sixth day. 

Published By : Moumita Mukherjee

Published On: 5 March 2026 at 09:45 IST