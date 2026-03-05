Updated 5 March 2026 at 09:45 IST
Iran's Big Warning To US-Israel: Tehran Threatens Strike On Dimona Nuclear Site If Regime Change Is Pursued
Iran launched a wave of missiles at Israel early on Thursday, sending millions of residents into bomb shelters as the U.S.-Israel war with Iran entered its sixth day
Iran will target the Israeli nuclear site of Dimona if Israel and the U.S. seek regime change in the Islamic Republic, semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an Iranian military official.
