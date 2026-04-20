Iran's Foreign Ministry Says Tehran Doesn't Have Plans to Attend Talks With US

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Monday said Tehran does not yet have plans to attend any talks with the United States.

“So far, while I am here, we have no plans for the next round of negotiations and no decision has been made in this regard,” Baghaei said during a news conference in the Iranian capital on Monday.

He did not rule out Iran attending talks.

Authorities in Pakistan have been making preparations for another round of peace talks in Islamabad, despite questions about whether the negotiations will take place.

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Pakistan has intensified diplomatic contacts since Sunday with Washington and Tehran to ensure the talks proceed as soon as Tuesday, officials said on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the press.