Iran's IRGC Shares Video Caliming Successful Hit on US F-18 Fighter Jet, Washington Denies | Watch

Tehran: Amid the growing dispute in the Middle East and a series of claims and counterclaims over downed aircraft, Iran has once again said it attacked a US fighter jet. The US has once again denied the accusation, though.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it had successfully targeted a US F-18 fighter jet, marking a fresh turning point between Tehran and Washington.

In a statement posted on X, the IRGC said it had “successfully targeted” the American aircraft. It did not provide details on where the incident took place, how much damage was caused, or the condition of the pilot.

Additionally, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) declared that an American F-18 fighter plane had been successfully targeted. Separately, Press TV, an Iranian state-affiliated channel, posted a video that seems to capture the exact moment the aircraft was struck. However, there has been no independent verification of the clip.

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Iran's accusations have been unequivocally refuted by the US Central Command (CENTCOM). In a fact-check post on X, it stated:

"FALSE: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a U.S. F/A-18 fighter was struck over Chabahar using new advanced air defense systems.

TRUE: No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran."

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The statement reiterated the US position, firmly rejecting Iran’s claims of striking its F-18 fighter jets.

Iran Earlier Claimed F-35 Strike, US Rejected Assertion

Similar claims were previously made by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which stated to have hit and "seriously damaged" a US F-35 fighter plane over central Iran.

The IRGC claims that at approximately 2:50 am, the aircraft was targeted by its air defense systems and that "a US F-35 fighter jet was struck and seriously damaged." It also stated that there was a "high possibility" that the jet might have crashed and that "the fate of the aircraft remains unknown and is under investigation."

The force also claimed to have intercepted more than 125 US-Israeli drones, citing the episode as evidence of advancements in its air defense capabilities.

However, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) dismissed the claim, stating that no American fighter jet had been shot down by Iran.

Iran Claims Strike Near US Carrier in Persian Gulf

Earlier today, Iran announced it launched cruise missile strikes directed at the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

Iran's military fired shore-based missiles at the carrier group from the southern coast, according to remarks published by state media. “The Iranian Navy's Qader cruise missiles targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier belonging to the US and forced it to change its position,” the military said.

Several missiles were fired, according to officials, and some of them are said to have struck or landed close to the ship, which subsequently altered its path. Additionally, the military issued a warning that if the carrier re-enters operational range, additional assaults may occur.

The USS Abraham Lincoln had already been operating in the region even before Israeli-American forces began their joint operation against Iran.

Trump Prepared to ‘Unleash Hell’

Even as discussions around a possible ceasefire continue, the United States has issued a fresh stern warning to Iran. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated President Donald Trump is ready to take stronger action if Iran fails to agree to a deal.

“If Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before,” Karoline Leavitt asserted while holding a press briefing at the White House.