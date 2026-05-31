Iran's IRGC Claims It Shot Down US MQ-1 Drone On 'Hostile Operations' In Iranian Airspace

Tehran: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that its air defence units shot down a US MQ-1 drone after it allegedly entered Iranian territorial airspace in the early hours of Sunday, according to Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim.

According to the Iranian news agency, the statement said the aerial vehicle was immediately detected by the IRGC's surveillance and air defence systems and was subsequently targeted by advanced air defence missiles. Iranian authorities claimed the drone was successfully destroyed.

The IRGC characterised the aircraft belonging to the US Army and justified the claimed shooting down of the drone as it claimed that the drone entered with the "intention of carrying out hostile operations."

Meanwhile, Iran has reasserted its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, issuing a stern warning that both mercantile and naval vessels must strictly adhere to shipping protocols in the crucial maritime corridor or face potential repercussions.

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According to a statement carried by Iranian media, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters declared, "The management of the Strait of Hormuz is exercised with full authority by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The military command went on to emphasise that "all ships, commercial vessels, and tankers are only required to travel through the designated routes and obtain permission from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy. Any violation of these regulations will seriously jeopardise the security of their traffic."

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Tehran additionally cautioned international naval contingents deployed in the region, asserting that any disruption to shipping administration or vessel traffic would trigger a swift countermeasure.

Diplomatic friction has intensified following US military strikes on Iran's Bandar Abbas port facility and Tehran's subsequent retaliation. The state-run IRNA news agency reported that Iranian air defence units successfully brought down an unmanned aerial vehicle "belonging to the US-Zionist aggressor enemy."

President Trump has maintained that any potential diplomatic resolution must ensure Iran never acquires nuclear weapons capability and guarantee the unrestricted reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed these prerequisites, asserting that the Islamic Republic "said goodbye to the language of 'must' 47 years ago", while maintaining that "no final agreement has been reached."

Trump further asserted that Tehran would undertake mine-clearance operations, restore normal shipping traffic with "no tolls", and assist in dismantling its enriched uranium reserves, noting that "no money will be exchanged, until further notice."

In contrast, Iran's Fars news agency reported that Tehran is demanding "the immediate release of $12 billion" before moving forward with any diplomatic arrangements.