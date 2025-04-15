Trump Tariff Threat: Iran's Khamenei Wants To Boost Trade Ties With Economic Hub India in Asia

Tehran: Iran's Supreme leader Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei has vowed to expand trade relations with economic hubs in Asia such as India, China and Russia.

Khamenei has said that Tehran should boost economic relations with countries that are economic hubs in Asia adding priority should be given to the neighbouring countries.

In a statement on X, Khamenei said that trade relations must be expanded with priority given to neighbouring countries and facilitating economic relations with countries that are economic hubs in Asia, countries such as China, Russia, and India.

Khamenei's statement has come amid tensions around US President Donald Trump 's tariff threats, currently on hold for 90 days.

In 2022-23, India’s trade with Iran stood at USD 2.33 billion, a surge of nearly 22 per cent from 2021-22. Indian exports to Iran includes agriculture goods and livestock products while Iran exports methyl alcohol, petroleum bitumen, various fruits to India.

India’s total export worth to Iran was USD 1.66 billion while it imported goods worth USD 672.12 million.

On April 2, Donald Trump had imposed 10 per cent reciprocal tariff on Iran, 26 per cent on India, 34 per cent on China but exempted Russia from the trade tax.

Seeing Asian economic hubs to boost its trade, Iran's Khamenei is now eyeing India, China and Russia as key business partners.

Meanwhile, Tehran is also indulged in indirect talks with Washington over its nuclear programme as Trump administration is trying its very best not to allow the former developing its own nuclear weapon.