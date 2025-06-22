Iran's Khorramshahr-4: The Monster Missile That Shook Tel Aviv

According to reports, Iran launched at least 40 missiles in retaliation to US strikes on nuclear facilities, with the Khorramshahr-4 being the centerpiece of this massive assault. The attack left 11 people injured and caused widespread damage to shops, banks, and residential areas in northern Tel Aviv.

What Makes the Khorramshahr-4 So Deadly?

The Khorramshahr-4, also known by its alternate name "Kheibar," represents Iran's most advanced missile technology. This fourth-generation weapon is not just another missile—it's a game-changer that has military experts around the world taking notice.

Massive Size and Weight

This is truly a giant among missiles. Standing 13 meters tall (about 43 feet) with a body diameter of 1.5 meters, the Khorramshahr-4 weighs approximately 20,000 kilograms (20 tons) when fully loaded. To put this in perspective, that's like launching a fully loaded truck into the sky at incredible speeds.

Incredible Range

The missile has an official range of 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles), which easily covers the distance from Iran to Israel. However, military experts believe the real range could be up to 4,000 kilometers, making it capable of hitting targets across much of Europe and Asia.

Devastating Warhead Capacity

The Khorramshahr-4 can carry a massive warhead weighing between 1,500 to 1,800 kilograms (3,300 to 3,968 pounds). Of this weight, about 1,000 kilograms are pure explosives. The missile can also be equipped with multiple smaller warheads, allowing it to strike up to 80 different targets in one attack.

Lightning-Fast Speeds

The missile travels at mind-bending speeds—Mach 16 (16 times the speed of sound) outside Earth's atmosphere and Mach 8 within the atmosphere. This incredible speed makes it extremely difficult for air defense systems to track and intercept.

How Is It Launched?

The Khorramshahr-4 is launched from mobile platforms, giving Iran the flexibility to move and hide the launchers. What makes this missile particularly dangerous is its quick launch preparation time—less than 12-15 minutes from decision to launch. This is possible because it uses hypergolic self-igniting fuel, which doesn't require the complex fuel injection processes that other missiles need.

Advanced Technology Features

Smart Guidance System

The missile features an advanced guidance system that allows it to change course while flying outside Earth's atmosphere. It has guiding micromotors that help control and adjust its path, making it very difficult for defense systems to predict where it will hit.

Electronic Warfare Resistance

The warhead is designed to be resistant to electronic warfare attacks, and it can disable its own guidance system when re-entering the atmosphere to avoid being jammed by enemy defenses.

Pinpoint Accuracy

Despite its massive size, the Khorramshahr-4 is surprisingly accurate, with experts estimating it can hit targets within 10-30 meters of its intended point, even at maximum range.

The Origin Story

The Khorramshahr missile family is based on North Korea's Hwasong-10 (also called Musudan) missile, which Iran acquired in the mid-2000s. The North Korean missile itself was derived from the old Soviet R-27 submarine-launched missile, making the Iranian version essentially "a copy of a copy."

The missile gets its name from the Iranian city of Khorramshahr, which saw heavy fighting during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. Its alternate name "Kheibar" refers to a 7th-century fortress that was conquered by Muslim forces.

Why Defense Systems Struggle

The Khorramshahr-4 poses serious challenges even to advanced defense systems like Israel's Arrow-3 and America's THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense). Its high speed and ability to perform evasive maneuvers during re-entry make it extremely difficult to intercept. Some reports suggest it can even deploy decoys to confuse radar systems.

Israel's Iron Dome system, which is highly effective against shorter-range rockets, is likely unable to intercept this type of missile at all.

Cost and Production

While exact costs remain classified, the missile represents a significant investment in Iran's military capabilities. The Khorramshahr-4 is manufactured by Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization and operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Current Threat

The Khorramshahr-4 was officially unveiled in May 2023 and entered service with Iranian forces the same year. Its reported use in the recent attack on Israel marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, demonstrating Iran's willingness to deploy its most advanced conventional weapons.

The missile's 12-minute flight time from launch to impact gives defending forces very little time to respond, making it one of the most formidable weapons in Iran's arsenal.