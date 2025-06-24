5 Killed in Israel's Beersheba After Iran Missile Strikes Amid Trump Ceasefire Claims

Iran Strikes Beersheba: The death toll from Iran's missile salvo launched at a residential building in Beersheba has risen to five. The attack came hours after the US President, Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

As per the emergency services, five have been killed while several are injured after the Iranian missile strikes.

Ceasefire To Its Violation: Look At The Series Of Events

Iran had launched a salvo of missiles on US forces stationed in Qatar after informing both Qatari and American officials on Monday. The move was to symbolically retaliate US strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, without further escalating the hostilities in the Middle East.

Qatari officials said Iran had launched a total of nine missiles but only one hit Qatar, causing no causalities, all the other missiles were successfully intercepted.

After the attack, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, said Tehran's attack was in response to US “aggression against Iran's territorial integrity and sovereignty," and that Tehran is ready to retaliate again in case of further action by the US.

Amid this, Trump announced a truce between Israel and Iran. “CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!," posted Trump on Truth Social.

Hours later, Trump posted, “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!”

Publicly accepting the US-brokered ceasefire, the Israeli government confirmed that it had accepted the truce after “achieving the objectives” of its military operation in Iran and that Israel would “respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.”

Shortly after Iran too reported the the ceasefire was in effect, Israel reported a fresh salvo of missiles launched at it. "A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat, read the IDF alert on Telegram.