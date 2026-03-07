Iran's Mehrabad Airport Hit By Fresh Wave Of Israeli Strikes

Tehran: Visuals depicting explosions and large fires near Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport surfaced on social media early Saturday (March 7) after the Israeli military reportedly said it had launched an “extensive” wave of strikes targeting Iranian regime sites in the capital.

Videos circulating on social media platform X showed massive flames lighting up the night sky around the airport area. Thick plumes of smoke rising into the air were also observed in the visuals. The footage appeared to capture multiple blasts in quick succession as sirens echoed across parts of the city.

According to available reports, Iranian state media said that an Israeli strike hit an area on the outskirts of Mehrabad International Airport, which serves as one of Tehran’s key aviation hubs. Eyewitness videos shared online showed flames and smoke spreading across the airport complex. Local residents reported hearing powerful explosions and feeling shockwaves that rattled buildings in the vicinity.

Some social media posts suggested that aircraft positioned at the airport may have caught fire during the strikes. However, no immediate official confirmation regarding damage to planes or any kind of casualties has been released yet. Explosions at fuel tanks located inside Maharad Airport in Tehran was also reported by users on social media.

The Israeli military said earlier that it was carrying out a broad wave of strikes against targets linked to the Iranian regime in Tehran. The latest attack comes amid rapidly escalating tensions between the two countries following a series of strikes and counter-strikes in recent days.

Mehrabad International Airport, located in western Tehran, is a strategically significant location within the capital serving as one of the busiest airports of Iran. This comes amid the backdrop of the ongoing conflict, as the West Asia enters Day 8, after the US and Israel jointly launched airstrikes into the Iranian territory on February 28, targeting its top leadership and military bases. It led to the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei bringing a nearly 40-year era to an abrupt closure, and altering the geopolitical situation in the region.