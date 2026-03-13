'Iran's No Nuclear Weapons Proposal Rejected As US Didn't Grasp Technical Details': Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday claimed that American negotiators dismissed Iran's proposal aimed at ensuring "no nuclear weapons" because they failed to grasp its technical details.

He said that Iran had proposed mechanisms to ensure there would be "no nuclear weapons", but the idea was rejected because US counterparts "didn't grasp the technical details".

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "Factual knowledge matters. Case 1: Iran's proposal to ensure NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS was dismissed because US counterparts didn't grasp the technical details."

Araghchi also pushed back against arguments that the United States could benefit economically from rising energy prices caused by the conflict. According to him, the surge in oil prices and tariffs would not benefit ordinary Americans.

"Case 2: Americans won't 'make money' from surging oil prices and tariffs. They enrich corporations and crush households," he said.

Tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate after senior Iranian leaders issued sharp warnings to President Donald Trump and Washington over the ongoing conflict dynamics in West Asia.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, rejected the idea of a quick military victory for Washington, cautioning that wars cannot be won through "a few tweets".

"Trump says he is looking for a speedy victory. While starting a war is easy, it cannot be won with a few tweets. We will not relent until making you sorry for this grave miscalculation," he said, using the hashtag "#TrumpMustPay".

In a separate post, he issued stark warnings to Washington following remarks attributed to Trump about the potential destruction of Iran's power infrastructure.

Larijani said Trump had claimed the US could "take apart Iran's electric capacity within one hour". Responding to the statement, Larijani warned that such an action could trigger widespread regional consequences.

"Trump has said, we can take apart Iran's electric capacity within one hour, but we have not done it. Well, if they do that, the whole region will go dark in less than half an hour, and darkness provides ample opportunity to hunt down US servicemen running for safety," he said in a post on X.

Earlier, President Donald Trump said the situation involving Iran was progressing "very rapidly" and praised the strength of the United States military.

Speaking at the Women's History Month event at the White House, the US president said American forces were performing strongly and suggested that current actions were addressing long-standing issues with Iran.

"The situation with Iran is moving along very rapidly. It's doing very well. Our military is unsurpassed. There's never been anything like it. Nobody's ever seen anything like it," Trump said.