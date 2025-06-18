Iran's Shifting Sands: The Intensifying Peril Surrounding Ayatollah Khamenei and the Contenders for Succession

Updated 18 June 2025 at 17:40 IST
New Delhi: Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is now facing growing pressure and seems more isolated than ever. He is at the centre of a tense and dangerous conflict, with rising threats to his rule and even his life.
In a recent interview with ABC News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that if Khamenei were eliminated, it could put an end to the long-running conflict between Israel and Iran. Just a day later, Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, gave an even stronger warning—saying Khamenei could face the same fate as Iraq’s former leader Saddam Hussein, according to a report by India Today.
In recent days, there has been more discussion about what might happen in Iran after Ayatollah Khamenei. This comes after reports that former US President Donald Trump had stopped an Israeli plan to kill the Iranian leader. In his interview, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu defended the plan, saying it wouldn’t make things worse—instead, he claimed it would actually help bring the conflict to an end.
When Iran’s Supreme Leader dies, steps down, or becomes too unwell to continue, a special group called the Assembly of Experts is called in to choose the next leader. This group is made up of 88 senior religious scholars who are elected by the people, but only after being approved or vetted by another powerful body known as the Guardian Council. Each member serves for eight years. When it's time to pick a new Supreme Leader, they hold a private meeting behind closed doors, where they secretly suggest names and vote. The process is kept very confidential, and the public is not given any details.
During their private meeting, the Assembly of Experts carefully reviews each candidate’s background. They look at the person’s religious knowledge, loyalty to the current political system, and ability to keep the government stable. To become the next Supreme Leader, a candidate must get at least 45 out of 88 votes. The members try to agree as much as possible on one name so that there are no major disagreements or power struggles, according to a report by India Today.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei became Iran’s Supreme Leader in 1989, taking over after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. For over 25 years, he has ruled the country with a firm grip. Khamenei holds the highest power in Iran—he controls the courts, the military, national media, and important government bodies like the Guardian Council and the Expediency Council. In Iran, what he says carries the force of law.
Khamenei has always been deeply suspicious of Western countries, especially the United States. He has often claimed that the US is trying to interfere in Iran’s affairs and wants to remove the current government from power.
Khamenei allowed Iran to talk with the United States after Donald Trump returned to office in January this year. However, on March 12, he gave a strong warning. He said that in any negotiation, it’s important to trust that the other side will keep their promises. If it’s clear they won’t, then there’s no use in talking. He added that sometimes offers to negotiate are just tricks to fool the public and make it seem like progress is being made, even when it’s not real.
Iran returned to the discussion table for talks about its nuclear program, and another round of negotiations was planned for June 15. However, things took a turn when Israel launched missile attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites just two days earlier, on June 13. Because of this sudden strike, the planned talks were disrupted and could not move forward.
June 2025 has once again raised concerns about the future of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—whether he will survive, especially as some of his close allies have already been killed in the ongoing conflict with Israel. This has also led to a bigger question: who will take over as the next leader if something happens to him?
Published 18 June 2025 at 17:40 IST