Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Assassinated In Joint Operation, Claim Reports

Tehran: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the architect of the country's anti-US stance, has reportedly been killed in a joint Israeli-US operation, according to a senior Israeli official. The confirmation of the reports by an Israeli official comes amidst looming uncertainty about Khamenei's safety following the massive US-Israeli invasion of Iran. The strike has escalated tensions across the Middle East, with the Iranian soldiers launching a massive missile barrage on the US military bases in neighbouring countries, including Bahrain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and others.

According to Reuters, a senior Israeli official stated that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who extended its military influence across the Middle East while crushing repeated domestic unrest, was killed in Israeli and US strikes. Reports further claimed, citing the Israeli official that Khamenei's body was recovered from the debris of a building during a search operation.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding Khamenei's death from the Iranian government or the Israeli government.

The 85-year-old, Ayatollah Khamenei, had ruled Iran with an iron fist since 1989. His leadership had extended Iran's military influence across the region, with proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. The news of his death has left Tehran in a state of uncertainty, with the country reeling from the sudden loss of its leader.

Khamenei's tenure witnessed defiance against Western powers, particularly the US. He had vowed to resist US pressure, backing various groups like Hezbollah and Hamas. His death is seen as a major blow to Iran's regional ambitions and a massive victory for Israel and the US.

Further details regarding the reports of Khamenei's death are awaited.