Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes First Public Appearance Since Israel-Iran Conflict

Tehran: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made his first public appearance since the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran began, attending a mourning ceremony on the eve of Ashoura on Saturday. The event, held at the Imam Khomeini Hosseiniya in Tehran, was attended by Iranian officials, including the Parliament speaker. Footage shared on state media showed Khamenei greeting the crowd, who chanted in his support as he entered the venue.

Khamenei's absence during the conflict had led to various speculations about his safety and whereabouts. The 86-year-old leader had reportedly spent the military tensions in a bunker due to escalated threats to his life. US President Donald Trump had sent warnings to Khamenei via social media, stating that the US knew his location but had no plans to target him at that moment.

The ceremony in Tehran commemorated the 7th-century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, a pivotal figure in Shia Islam. Shiites, representing over 10% of the world's 1.8 billion Muslims, view Hussein as the rightful successor to the Prophet Muhammad. His death in battle at Karbala created a rift in Islam and continues to shape Shia identity.

The recent conflict between Israel and Iran resulted in massive damage to Iran's nuclear facilities and a substantial loss of life. Iran has acknowledged the deaths of over 900 people and thousands injured. The country's nuclear program has been severely impacted, with the US claiming that Iran's atomic program has been obliterated. Iran has suspended its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, further limiting inspectors' ability to track its nuclear activities.

Khamenei-Trump Verbal Conflict

After the ceasefire, Khamenei made a prerecorded statement, claiming that Tehran had delivered a "slap to America's face" by striking a US air base in Qatar. He warned against further attacks by the US or Israel on Iran. Trump responded, saying, "Look, you're a man of great faith. A man who's highly respected in your country. You have to tell the truth. You got beat to hell."