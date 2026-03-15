'Iran's Wealth Must Return to its People': Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Unveils Economic Roadmap for Post-Islamic Republic | Image: Reuters

Tehran, Iran: As tensions continue to rise across West Asia, Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi on Sunday laid out a five-point economic agenda for a proposed transitional system in Iran, promising to dismantle corruption, reclaim frozen national assets abroad, and redirect the country's wealth toward infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic recovery for Iranian citizens.

In a message addressed to "compatriots," Pahlavi said that although Iran is a "wealthy, talented, and proud" nation, its people have been impoverished due to "corruption, incompetence, and reckless adventurism" of the Islamic Republic, adding that "this must come to an end."

Outlining the plan, Pahlavi said the transitional system would first "free our country's economy from the grip of military and paramilitary forces and economic criminals and return it to citizens and stakeholders."

He also pledged efforts to recover Iranian assets frozen abroad.

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"The transitional system will reclaim Iran's wealth that is frozen abroad and return it to Iranian citizens," he said.

Pahlavi further promised that national wealth would be spent on rebuilding the country instead of funding militant activities.

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"The Transitional System is committed to spend Iran's wealth for Iranians, instead of spending it for terrorists," he said, adding that the funds would go toward rebuilding and modernising infrastructure such as water supply, electricity and fuel networks.

Pahlavi also vowed to dismantle what he called "structures of rent-seeking, institutionalised corruption, and monopolies," and direct national wealth toward healthcare, education and poverty eradication.

Calling citizens the country's greatest asset, Pahlavi said the future system would prioritise investment in people and reconnect the country to the global economy.

"Iran's greatest asset is not oil and gas, it is you," he said. "The transitional system will invest in Iran's human capital, connect Iran to the global economy, and restore economic stability, growth, and prosperity to our homeland."

"These are not empty promises, but commitments of the transitional system for implementation," Pahlavi added, pledging to stand alongside the people in pursuing the program.

Pahlavi's visibility has risen since the January protests, and the fact that Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not made a public appearance.

However, the US President Donald Trump does not favour him as the leader of Iran.