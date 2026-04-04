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Iran Says It Hit Israel-Linked Vessel in Hormuz Strait

Iran attacked an Israel-affiliated vessel with a drone in the Strait of Hormuz, setting the ship on fire, Iran's state media said on Saturday, citing the commander of the Revolutionary Guards navy.

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Iran Says It Hit Israel-Linked Vessel in Hormuz Strait
Iran Says It Hit Israel-Linked Vessel in Hormuz Strait | Image: ANI

Iran attacked an Israel-affiliated vessel with a drone in the Strait of Hormuz, setting the ship on fire, Iran's state media said on Saturday, citing the commander of the Revolutionary Guards navy.

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There was no immediate comment from Israel.

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Ankita Paul
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