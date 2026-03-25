Iran Challenges Trump's 15-Point Truce Proposal, Sets Tough Bars For Ceasefire Talks: Report

Tehran: Iran has outlined a series of stringent and high-bas conditions for entering a ceasefire with Israel and the United States Of America, Israeli media Channel 12 reported. This comes after US offered a 15-point proposal to Iran for negotiations to end the war in the Middle East.

According to reports, Tehran's demands for a potential truce includes:

Closure of all American military bases in the Gulf Guarantee against future military action Financial compensation for losses suffered in the war Formal control of the Strait of Hormuz Collect fees from maritime traffic passing through Strait of Hormuz Refusal to negotiate on limitation to Iran's ballistic missile programme

The reported demands of Tehran pose a challenge to the proposals laid out by the Trump administration, especially over access to the crucial maritime route- the Strait of Hormuz. While the United States of America wants the Strait of Hormuz to function as a free corridor, Tehran is reportedly proposing to collect fees from vessels passing through the route.

Reports of Iran's demands come after Iranian officials displayed a hard stance on the getting into negotiation with America and Israel. Earlier this week, Trump claimed that he had “good and productive conversation” with Iran for peace talks. However, Iranian officials rejected Trump's claim, with Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, claiming, “The battle continues…"

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Trump's 15-Point Proposal

According to reports, the President Donald Trump-led US administration offered a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran. Among the demands are:

Iran must dismantle its existing nuclear capabilities. Iran must commit never to pursue nuclear weapons. There will be no uranium enrichment on Iranian territory. Iran must hand its stockpile of some 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent to the International Atomic Energy Agency in the near future, in a timetable to be agreed. The Natanz, Isfahan and Fordo nuclear facilities must be dismantled. The IAEA, the UN's nuclear watchdog, must be granted full access, transparency and oversight inside Iran. Iran must abandon its regional proxy “paradigm.” Iran must cease the funding, direction and arming of its regional proxies. The Strait of Hormuz must remain open and function as a free maritime corridor. Iran's missile program must be limited in both range and quantity, with specific thresholds to be determined at a later stage. Any future use of missiles would be restricted to self-defence.

'War Won't End Unless…': Iran

Iran earlier issued a stern warning to Donald Trump, threatening strong actions if US attacks Iranian infrastructure. Iran’s military adviser Mohsen Rezaei said, “If you attack Iran’s infrastructure, our response will no longer be an eye for an eye, but a head for an eye, limbs for an eye. We will paralyse you and sink your ships in the Gulf."

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He added that the war won't end unless sanctions on Iran are lifted, damages are compensated, and guarantees are provided to prevent future attacks.

“The final deadlines for saving America are approaching", he stated, adding that Trump does not have much time left to "rescue the United States from this quagmire".

Iran War

The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel.

Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Iran codenamed its retaliation 'Operation True Promise IV'.