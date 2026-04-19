Iran Skips Pakistan-Brokered Second Round Of Talks With US, Blames ‘Excessive Demands’ And Hormuz Blockade

Islamabad: Iran has opted not to attend a second round of negotiations with the United States brokered by Pakistan, blaming the excessive American demands and ongoing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's decision to back off from the peace talks in Pakistan comes despite Washington sending a delegation led by Vice President JD Vance, with the fragile ceasefire between the two countries due to expire by Wednesday.

According to reports, the planned meeting in Islamabad had been framed by US officials as an opportunity to extend the truce and narrow differences on several long-running disputes. However, Tehran did not confirm its attendance, and late on Saturday, parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf signalled that while diplomacy would continue, obstacles remained. He told state television that “there will be no retreat in the field of diplomacy,” but acknowledged a wide gap between the two sides.

By Monday, the US negotiators were expected in Pakistan as President Donald Trump announced the talks, reiterating his warning that Washington could target Iranian infrastructure if no deal was reached. With Iran now declining to appear, hopes of a last-minute breakthrough before the ceasefire lapses have dimmed considerably.

Tehran Points To Hormuz Blockade And US Proposals

The Iranian officials indicated that the latest American proposals, delivered on Saturday, did not address Tehran’s core concerns and instead contained what they viewed as excessive demands. As per the Iranians, the main conflict in the dispute is control and access to the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway through which a major portion of global oil passes. The US has accused Iran of threatening freedom of navigation, while Iran has criticised what it calls a blockade and pressure campaign aimed at its economy and military capabilities.

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The talks brokered by Pakistan were also meant to cover Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme and its network of regional allies, issues that derailed the previous round of face-to-face discussions. The first round, also led by Vance alongside envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, lasted 21 hours but ended without agreement. It remains unclear whether either side shifted position ahead of the planned Pakistan meeting.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani authorities had already begun reinforcing security in Islamabad in anticipation of the delegations. A regional official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said US advance teams were on the ground and mediators were finalising arrangements before Iran’s withdrawal was confirmed.

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Ceasefire Deadline Looms

Amidst the cancellation of the second round of talks and with the ceasefire set to run out by midweek, Trump’s public threats have added further strain. In a post, he warned that if Iran did not accept the US-proposed deal, “the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran". The remarks have drawn criticism internationally, with warnings that such action could constitute war crimes.