Iran Struggles to Locate Its Own Sea Mines in Strait of Hormuz, Delaying Route Reopening: Report

New Delhi: Iran is reportedly facing an unexpected setback in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, as it struggles to locate naval mines it had deployed earlier, raising fresh concerns over maritime security and global oil supply routes.

According to multiple reports citing US officials and intelligence assessments, Iran had laid sea mines in the narrow shipping corridor amid escalating tensions in the region. However, Tehran is now unable to precisely track the location of several of these mines, complicating efforts to safely reopen the passage.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical chokepoints, through which nearly a fifth of global oil supply passes. Any disruption in the region has immediate implications for international energy markets and shipping operations.

The issue has reportedly delayed attempts to restore normal maritime traffic, as both commercial vessels and naval forces face heightened risks. Experts warn that unidentified or drifting mines could pose a serious threat to tankers and cargo ships navigating the waters.

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The situation comes against the backdrop of rising tensions between Iran and the United States, with recent developments including indirect diplomatic engagements and military posturing in the region. Reports suggest that discussions around de-escalation and safe passage are ongoing, but the mine issue has emerged as a key obstacle.

US officials have expressed concern over the lack of clarity regarding the mine placements, noting that even a single undetected device could trigger a major maritime incident. The uncertainty has also forced several shipping companies to reassess routes and safety protocols.

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Meanwhile, analysts say the development underscores the risks associated with the use of naval mines in heavily trafficked international waterways, where miscalculations can have far-reaching global consequences.