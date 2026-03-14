Iran Threatens Attacks On Oil Infrastructure After US Strikes Kharg Island

New Delhi: The Iranian armed forces said Saturday that any attack on Iran's oil and energy infrastructure will lead to attacks on energy infrastructure owned by oil companies cooperating with the United States in the region, Iranian media reported.

The warning came after President Donald Trump said that the United States destroyed military targets on Iran's main oil hub of Kharg Island. The island serves as the export terminal for 90% of Iran's oil shipments.

President Donald Trump on Saturday said the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out a massive "bombing raid" on military targets on Kharg Island in Iran, claiming the operation "totally obliterated" every military site on the island.

In a post on Truth Social, he said the strike was carried out on his orders and asserted that it was one of the most powerful bombing raids in the region's history.

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"Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island," Trump said.

He added that the United States deliberately avoided striking oil infrastructure on the island.

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"Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island," he said.

Trump also warned that the decision could change if shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted.

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington would intensify strikes on Iranian targets. The Pentagon says U.S. and Israeli forces have hit more than 15,000 targets in Iran over the past two weeks, while Israel’s military reports about 7,600 strikes largely aimed at Iran’s missile programme.