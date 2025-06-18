Iran Urges Citizens To Delete WhatsApp Amid Escalating Conflict With Israel

Tehran: Amidst escalating conflict, Iran's state-run broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), has urged citizens to remove WhatsApp from their mobile phones, alleging that the messaging service collects user data and provides it to Israeli intelligence services. According to IRIB, WhatsApp collects user data, including location and communication metadata, and shares it with Israeli intelligence services. However, the broadcaster failed to provide any specific evidence to support these claims.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has denied these allegations, stating that it uses end-to-end encryption to protect user messages.

In a statement, WhatsApp expressed concern that these false reports would be used as an excuse to block its services in Iran, a time when people need them most. The company asserted, explaining its commitment to user privacy, stating, "We do not track your precise location, we don't keep logs of who everyone is messaging, and we do not track the personal messages people are sending one another. We do not provide bulk information to any government."

WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption ensures that messages are scrambled, making it impossible for anyone else to read them, even if they intercept the message. Only the sender and recipient can see the messages, thanks to this robust encryption method.

Iran's History Of Blocking Social Media

Iran has a history of blocking access to various social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram. However, many people in the country use proxies and virtual private networks (VPNs) to access these platforms. WhatsApp was previously banned in Iran in 2022 during mass protests against the government, but the ban was lifted late last year.