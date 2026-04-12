Iran-US Hold Two Rounds of Talks in Islamabad, Third Round Expected 'Tonight or Tomorrow'

Islamabad: Two rounds of negotiations between Iranian and United States officials have taken place in Islamabad, with a third round expected later on Saturday evening or Sunday, according to Iranian state television, as discussions continue amid ongoing diplomatic engagements.

As reported by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the negotiations remain ongoing, indicating sustained engagement between both sides.

"According to information provided to the state TV correspondent by a person close to the negotiating team, another round of negotiations will likely be held tonight or tomorrow," state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Meanwhile, trilateral ceasefire talks involving the United States, Iran and Pakistan have also commenced in Islamabad, with Pakistan hosting the in-person discussions, a senior White House official said on Saturday. The development marks the highest-level engagement between Washington and Tehran since the Iranian Revolution, as reported by Al Jazeera.

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated his commitment to the negotiation process, stating that the Iranian delegation would "negotiate bravely" while prioritising national interests.

In the statement shared via a post on X, President Pezeshkian reaffirmed the government's commitment to its citizens, regardless of the diplomatic developments in Islamabad.

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"In any case, our service to the people will not stop for a moment, and whatever the outcome of the negotiations, the government will stand by the people," he wrote, highlighting the administration's focus on domestic stability alongside international diplomacy.

Furthermore, in a post on X, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi reposted a message from the Iranian President, stating that the delegation is "wholeheartedly committed to safeguarding Iran's interests and will negotiate courageously in that regard."

The embassy's statement further emphasised the government's dedication to domestic stability regardless of the diplomatic process, noting, "In any case, our service to the people will not pause for even a moment, and whatever the outcome of the negotiations, the government stands firmly with the people."

In a separate development, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati met Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the ongoing discussions, according to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a post on X, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Dr. Abdolnasser Hemmati, called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today, on the sidelines of the #IslamabadTalks."

According to the ministry, the meeting focused on strengthening dialogue and regional cooperation, with both sides highlighting the importance of peace and stability for economic progress and shared development.

The X post added, "Both sides emphasised the importance of sustained dialogue and noted that peace and stability in the region remain essential for economic cooperation and shared progress."