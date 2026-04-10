'Iran Using Chinese Missiles Via Pakistan To Target US Ship Is Act of War': Trump's Former NSA Advisor

Washington: Former US National Security Advisor General Mike Flynn on Friday raised questions on Pakistan's ability to serve as an "honest mediator" for peace talks between Iran and the US in light of the purported claims of Islamabad's role in providing Chinese-supplied missiles to Iran.

General Flynn served as the National Security Advisor to Donald Trump during his first tenure as the US President.

Flynn was reacting to a news commentary account on X that claimed that missiles used by Iran to target a US aircraft carrier were Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-supplied and sent by Pakistan.

Responding to an X post by Mossad Commentary, Flynn wrote, "If this report about CCP supplied missiles through Pakistan to Iran is true, this is an act of war and China (and Pakistan) should be put on notice immediately and the CCP should NOT be allowed to send another 500K students to attend our U.S. colleges and universities, never mind all the other deals our USG makes with the CCP."

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"And, if true, what does this say about Pakistan being the honest broker in negotiating a cease fire or longer term peace deal between Iran and the United States? Someone needs a reality check."

General Flynn's remarks come amid the two-week ceasefire announced by the United States and Iran.

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He added that while US is deeply engaged in West Asia now, it must "win decisively".

"All wars, but especially costly wars suck, but once engaged, and we are clearly and deeply engaged, we MUST now either win and win decisively, or we must extract our way out of this mess allowing the time necessary to reset ourselves in America for what could be a long, hot summer", General Flynn said.

He noted that the way out would not be possible until all parties are clear on the position.

"Don't kid yourselves, this is not over until all sides say it is and all sides respond accordingly. All sides are clearly and obviously not just the United States and Iran."

Earlier this week, leading US military think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that Communist China is reportedly providing military assistance to the embattled Iranian regime.

"China is helping Iran reconstitute the Iranian missile program amid US-Israeli efforts to degrade it. Western media reported that China has sent multiple shipments of missile fuel precursor to Iran since the start of the war," the institute said in a post on its social media platform.

The former US National Security Advisor Flynn brought attention to internal security of US and said that the foreign threat to US from Iran is "very real" and hoped the authorities were actively engaged on that front.

"Keep homeland security in mind too, because the foreign threat here in America from Iran (and others) is very real and it is not activated to the level required until our enemies say so. I pray our federal law enforcement are on top of this issue."

According to the Institute for the Study of War, "Western media reported that China has sent multiple shipments of missile fuel precursor to Iran since the start of the war."

The institute said that, "China's efforts to help Iran reconstitute could undermine the combined force efforts to degrade or destroy the supporting elements of the ballistic missile program."

Iran's military forces have reportedly been working to rebuild their missile apparatus after US and Israeli airstrikes since the start of the war on February. 28.

Last month Iran's army claimed that it targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with coastal cruise missiles. Iranian media Press TV published a video stating that armed forces fired missiles at the US carrier, while the state-run IRNA news agency cited naval officials describing the operation.