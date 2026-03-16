Iran Wants to 'Negotiate' But Is Not Ready Yet, Claims Trump; Says Tehran To Face Decade-Long Recovery If US Pulls Back Now

Iran wants to "negotiate badly" but is not ready yet, says Trump | Image: Republic

Washington: President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said Iran's military has been so heavily damaged by US strikes that it would take the country a decade to rebuild, but added that he sees 'no reason to' officially declare victory as Iran has been 'decimated'.

While addressing the press on Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, when asked whether he was prepared to declare the conflict over, Trump said, “No reason to. I think I'd just say they're decimated, but I haven't--I think that we've done damage to them right now. If we left right now, it would take them 10 years and more to rebuild. But I'm still not declaring it over.”

Trump claimed US military operations had "essentially defeated Iran".

"Militarily, we've essentially--as far as I'm concerned--we've essentially defeated Iran. I guess they can have a little bit of a fight back, but not much. Not much. We've taken out their air forces, as you know. We've taken out their air defence. They have no air defence whatsoever," he said.

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He added that multiple senior Iranian leaders had also been eliminated during the campaign. "We've taken out their leadership times two, four, three--might be three, we'll find out soon," Trump said.

Trump also referred to US strikes on Iran's major oil export facility on Kharg Island, saying Washington still could inflict further damage.

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"We attacked Kharg Island, and it was left with just one little area standing. And the standing part is where they have the pipes, where the oil pipes come in. And we can do that on five minutes' notice. We have it all locked and loaded and ready to go if we want to do it. But we chose not to do it--I chose not to do it yet. Let's see what happens," he said.

Trump also said Iran was seeking negotiations with the United States.

"They want to negotiate. They want to negotiate badly. I don't think they're ready. Just on what I'm hearing, they want to negotiate badly, as they should. But I don't think they're ready to do what they have to do. But I think they will be ready at some point," he said.

He again appreciated the US military for carrying out its operation amidst the conflict. "Our military is incredible. The job they've done is just incredible," he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday (local time) rejected the claims made by US President Donald Trump that it was seeking a ceasefire, saying that Iran was ready to defend itself as long as it takes. He also spoke in defence of the strikes carried out on United States military assets in Gulf countries, CBS News reported.

Araghchi said that Tehran will continue military action until the US ends the "illegal war". In an interview with CBS News, the Iranian leader dismissed the claims that Iran had sought negotiations or a truce.

"No, we never asked for a cease-fire, and we have never asked even for negotiation. We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes," Araghchi said.

This comes after Trump had claimed that US forces had "obliterated" military installations on Kharg Island. Located in the Persian Gulf, the site serves as the primary gateway for Iran's crude oil shipments to international markets.

Wants to "negotiate badly"

US President Donald Trump has stated that Tehran maintains a strong desire to "negotiate badly", though he suggested the Iranian leadership is not yet prepared to meet American conditions.

While addressing the press on Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, the President indicated that diplomatic talks remain a future possibility. "I think they will negotiate at some point. We are doing very well with respect to the whole situation in Iran," Trump noted.

To address current maritime instability, the President confirmed he has been engaging with "other countries" regarding the "policing" of the Strait of Hormuz. These discussions follow persistent threats of retaliatory strikes from Iran against international shipping.

In response to these security measures, Tehran has maintained that the waterway remains accessible to most vessels. However, Iranian officials have insisted that the passage is closed to ships associated with the US, Israel, and their respective allies.

Expanding on the military aspect of the conflict, Trump stated that American forces have been "hitting" specific sites where Iran produces drones used for strikes against US and Israeli targets. He claimed these operations have decimated Tehran's manufacturing capability, leaving it with roughly 20 per cent of its previous drone inventory.

The President further asserted that the Iranian military has been so heavily damaged that it would take the country a decade to rebuild. Despite this, he saw "no reason to" officially declare victory yet. "I think I'd just say they're decimated. If we left right now, it would take them 10 years and more to rebuild. But I'm still not declaring it over," he said.

Trump maintained that US military operations have "essentially defeated Iran" by eliminating its air forces and air defence systems. He added that the campaign has successfully targeted the country's command structure, noting, “We've taken out their leadership times two, four, three, might be three, we'll find out soon.”

Referencing the strategic strikes on Kharg Island, Iran's primary oil export hub, Trump warned that Washington could inflict further damage at a moment's notice. He noted that while certain infrastructure remains, the US has it "all locked and loaded" if Tehran fails to cooperate.

However, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, rejected the President's narrative during an interview with CBS News. He dismissed claims that Tehran was seeking a truce, stating, “No, we never asked for a cease-fire, and we have never asked even for negotiation. We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes.”

Araghchi defended Iranian strikes on US military assets in Gulf countries and vowed that Tehran would continue its military actions until the US concludes what he described as an "illegal war".